Gov. Cooper keeps mask mandate for risky settings through July 30

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announces a cash drawing incentive along with college scholarships to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, during a news briefing on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolinians in airports, buses and train stations will need to remain masked at all times until at least July 30 under a new executive order updated on Friday.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state of emergency, which the state has been under since March 2020.

While COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have plummeted as more people have gotten vaccinated, the governor said residents must remain safe and that his directive will help the state turn the corner on the pandemic.

Cooper also moved to extend his mask wearing requirement at schools and health care settings.