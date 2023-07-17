RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Facebook Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cooper, who has been fully vaccinated and boosted at least twice, posted a notice to his Facebook page that said, “I tested positive for COVID today, but thankfully it’s mild and I’m feeling fine. I’m working remotely for the rest of the week and ready to be back out and about by the weekend. – RC”

Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19 at least once before. He made the announcement on June 20, 2022, and said at the time he was taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.