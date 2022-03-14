Good news about gas: Prices haven’t changed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s Monday morning, and there is good news about gas prices. When is the last time you said that?

Based on a survey of nearly 600 fuel outlets around Greensboro, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas has not changed in the past week.

Gasbuddy.com, which gathers and analyzes such information 288 times a day, reported that the average price was $4.15, which is a lot higher than a year ago – like 58%, or $1.53 per gallon – but at least it hasn’t budged since March 7.

A heat map on gas prices in continental U.S. (GASBUDDY.COM)

There are even outlet(s) in the area that charge as little as $3.79 – at the Sheetz on Greenbourne Drive, for one – and there are numerous outlets charging less than $4 a gallon.

Those prices are without using any of the many options to get discounts. You will have to do the leg work to find the best deals.

The better news for area residents is that prices in North Carolina – $3.69 a gallon, statewide – are significantly lower than the national average of $4.32. That number, calculated from GasBuddy’s check of 11 million price reports, didn’t change, either.

If you are into bragging rights, outlets in Winston-Salem are averaging $4.16, just a little lower than the $4.19 in Durham. But the lowest prices in the state go to Fletcher, where you can get $3.09 at a Shell on Asheville Highway, and Raeford, which is at $3.69 at Pure on U.S. 401.

Peaked prices?

And maybe the best news: One expert suggests that maybe the prices have peaked for now.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a release. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks.

“The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

Historical trends

Fuel costs fluctuate quite a lot. Gasbuddy.com tracks that, too, and here are some comparisons on March 14 in Greensboro and the nation during the past decade:

2021: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

2018: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)

2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

2013: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

2012: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

So, see, as bad as things might see, prices are almost the same as they were in 2012.