FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after a domestic disturbance shooting Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive.

Just before 10:20 a.m., Fayetteville officers were sent to that block for reports of a shooting, police said.

Arriving on scene, officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Tuesday night, police said Derek Samuel Spell, 34, died after he was shot.

Detectives with the police department’s Homicide Unit assumed the investigation. A person of interest was questioned Tuesday.

Police later said Spell’s girlfriend, Amanda Deloris Kelly, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter his death.

“During the domestic disturbance a handgun was obtained, a struggle ensued and Spell sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest,” a police news release said.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).