AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT) — A man from Georgia has been arrested and is facing numerous charges in the death of an Aulander woman that happened in February.

Warrants were obtained on Wednesday for the arrest of Robert Tyjuan Reid, who has a Covington, Ga., address, for the murder of Lin Thi Rawls and the attempted murder of Rochelle Harrell on Feb. 20.

After an extensive investigation, officials with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation identified Reid as the suspect. He is currently in custody in Georgia. The charges Reid faces are:

First Degree Forcible Rape

First Degree Murder

Attempted First-Degree Murder

Two Counts of First-Degree Kidnapping

Other related charges are anticipated.