ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who is a gang member was arrested after he shot a 63-year-old woman driving her car while he was also driving in Rocky Mount, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, Rocky Mount Police said in a news release.

The woman was driving north on North Wesleyan Boulevard when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots into her car, the news release said.

The woman then drove herself to UNC Nash Healthcare and was then taken to ECU Health in Greenville for further medical treatment, the news release said.

Police said Monday night that the woman was “stable.”

Rocky Mount police used a tracking system to ID the suspect’s vehicle.

Police ended up at a Tarboro home on Edmonson Avenue where they found the suspect’s car, the news release said. While officers were at the Tarboro home, the suspect showed up at the Rocky Mount Police Headquarters and surrendered to police.

Officials said Mark Williams, 22, was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Discharging from an enclosure

Discharging into occupied property

Damage to property

Discharging in city limits

Williams received a $140,000 secured bond and was remanded to the Nash County Detention

Center.

Monday night, police said the shooting was not random.