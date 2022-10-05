DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A known North Carolina gang member and rapper was found guilty Tuesday in the 2019 murder of a child and will spend life in prison, officials said.

Antonio Davenport shot and killed 9-year-old Z’yon Person on Aug. 18, 2019, around 9 p.m. while he was riding in a car with his family along North Duke and Leon streets to get snow cones, an official with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro previously told CBS 17.

CBS 17 previously reported Davenport, 24, “is a known gang member with a pattern of violence against women and children” and “unlawfully and knowingly murdered, and aided and abetted the murder of 9-year-old Z’yon.”

Police previously said a burgundy Honda Accord with tinted windows had pulled alongside the family’s Ford Escape when Davenport fired multiple shots into the SUV. Officials said Davenport mistakenly thought the car Z’yon was riding in belonged to a rival gang.

Z’yon was taken to a Durham hospital, along with his cousin who was shot in the arm, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. His 8-year-old cousin survived.

Davenport was found guilty on federal murder, gun and racketeering charges by a jury in July. Now, federal officials determined he will also be locked up for life.