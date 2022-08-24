CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After work, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s a game changer for me,” Nyberg said.

Nyberg, a 35-year-old construction worker, bought his winning Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from the Speedway on N.C. 43 in Vanceboro.

He arrived to collect his prize Thursday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $177,526.

“I want to buy my mom a new car,” Nyberg said. “Probably a van for her grandkids.”

