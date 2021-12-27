Funeral service set for officer, mother of 3 killed in Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A funeral service for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin, a mother of three killed in a crash on Interstate 85 last week, will be held Wednesday.

Officer Goodwin’s funeral will be held at First Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alexander Funeral Home.

Goodwin died on Dec. 22 when officials said two tractor-trailers collided with each other causing one to crash into CMPD cruisers on the scene of another crash, officials say.

Police said a driver failed to move left to a single open lane on southbound I-85. Daniel Morgan, of High Point, failed to reduce speed and struck four police vehicles, a semi-truck and Officer Goodwin.

The Charlotte community has shown an outpouring of support for Goodwin’s family. The mother of three had just returned to work after maternity leave.

Charlotte city council member, Tariq Bohkari, tweeted out over $200,000 have been raised, and someone is paying off the Goodwin’s mortgage. People say that is part of what the family needs.

A memorial that started with a CMPD cruiser and several bouquets of flowers quickly blossomed into a vehicle covered in support as people arrived to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

