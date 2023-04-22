WILSONS MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A portion of N.C. 96 remained closed until 12:37 a.m. on Saturday, the N.C. Department of Transportation said, after a tanker truck overturned and spilled fuel on the road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to a wreck on that part of the highway just north of Little Devine Road, three miles east of Wilsons Mills at 5:39 p.m.

The driver of the truck failed to maintain lane control and overcorrected causing the truck to overturn and roll over several times, the highway patrol told CBS 17.

The truck was fully loaded with fuel with around 8,000 gallons, troopers said. There was a minor spill that was contained.

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

The driver received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh.

Troopers said it would take three to four hours to offload the fuel into another tanker.

The valves that normally allow fuel removal can not be accessed, said Adam Carroll, the spokesman for Johnston County Emergency Management.

He said crews had to drill into the tanker to access the fuel and then pump out the fuel.

(Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

The driver will be cited with failure to maintain lane control, the highway patrol said.