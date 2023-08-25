SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – No matter who you run into in Southern Pines, someone has an Allisha Watts story.

“One day she saw an old lady walking and she stopped and helped her,” mentioned Dianna Ingram.

Watts is also someone who friends told CBS 17 was involved in just about everything.

“She came into our organization out here at the American Legion and she was also a member at the Housing Land Trust,” Arthur Eugene Mason said.

Mason and Ingram are also members at the Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post 177.

Mason described Watts as a pillar in the community.

This is why the thought of what could have happened to her made it tough for Ingram to hold back tears.

“Then when it came across the news that it was her I just,” she said as she choked up. “We are really going to miss her here.”

On Thursday, authorities announced Watts’ body was found in Montgomery County near the Richmond County line.

“That was hard right there,” Mason stated.

The Southern Pines native disappeared on July 16. According to investigators, she was last seen visiting her boyfriend, James Dunmore, in Charlotte.

Deputies found him several days later in Anson County, passed out in Watts’ car.

Dunmore is now under arrest and charged with murder.

As members at the American Legion Post 177 process the tragedy, they said they are also focusing on keeping Watts’ memory alive.

“We would love to start a scholarship at the community college in her name. We don’t want her name to be forgotten,” said Ingram.

“You need pacesetters, and you need teachers. She was every bit of both of those,” Mason mentioned.