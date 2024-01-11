MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCN) — Children accompanying their parents on grocery runs now have something extra to look forward to: free sugar cookies.

On Wednesday, Matthews-based chain Harris Teeter announced the return of the treats in stores through their mascot, Harry the Happy Dragon.

“I’ve been reading your letters asking me to bring back my favorite cookies,” Harry said in an news release from the company. “Well, I’ve heard you! After making more than a little mess in my kitchen, I’m thrilled to introduce a whole new group of shoppers in training to these sweet treats.”

According to the release, Harry the Happy Dragon’s free sugar cookies had been “a cherished experience for Harris Teeter’s community of children, forming a core memory” for young shoppers for years.

“Now the tradition is back, inviting shoppers and their families to enjoy these delightful treats once again,” the company said.

The free cookies are available at the bakery counter at all Harris Teeter locations. Parents and kids just have to look for the Harry display in the bakery or deli area or ask an associate for the treat.

Harris Teeter has 150 grocery stores across North Carolina, according to their website. The chain also has locations in Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Delaware and Washington, D.C.