FOX8’s top 10 most-watched videos of 2021

1 – CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Five-year-old wins stare down with backyard bobcat in Castle Rock

2 – Couple with infant removed from AA CLT flight

3 – Watch: YSU assistant coach disciplined after sideline hit

4 – Neighbors seek action against Koreatown hoarder home

5 – Southwick family returns winning $1M lottery ticket to customer who threw it away

6 – Greensboro man experiencing homelessness chooses dog over housing, much-needed surgery

7 – Witness video shows group attack student at Southern Guilford High School

8 – ECU professor resigns after controversial social media post

9 – Line for gas at Guilford County Costco stretches out to parking lot

10 – Unemployment extension: Here is how long weekly checks could last

