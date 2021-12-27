FOX8’s top 10 most-watched videos of 2021

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) -- In an effort to keep mall visitors safe, the Walden Galleria is temporarily extending its parental escort policy.

Typically, the policy is in effect during Friday and Saturday evenings after 4 p.m. During those times, guests under 18 have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who's at least 21, and all guests must be able to show valid identification with a photo and date of birth.