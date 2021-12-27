Skip to content
WGHP FOX8
Greensboro
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Piedmont Triad News
North Carolina News
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Offbeat
Money Matters
In Black and White
Buckley Report
Project 2021
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Border Report
Destination Vacation
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
FOX8’s top 10 most-watched videos of 2021
Video
Top Stories
Fights, arrests at Walden Galleria lead to extension of parental escort policy
Video
Woman lying on road in Niagara Falls struck by driver
FOX8’s top 10 most-viewed stories of 2021
Video
CDC halves isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19, trims quarantine period for close contacts
Video
COVID-19
How to get vaccinated
Booster shots
COVID-19 vaccine cards
Community spread by county
Top Stories
CDC halves isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19, trims quarantine period for close contacts
Video
Top Stories
Walgreens outage reported, COVID test bookings hindered
Top Stories
Loss of smell from COVID most likely means you’ve got a mild case, study finds
Over 7,000 flights delayed, canceled Sunday
NC State to require negative COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus for students regardless of vaccination status
Pfizer antiviral pill could be risky with other meds
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Van’s Weather Kids
Van’s Weather School
Good News!
Roy’s Folks
Good for Her!
What’s Right with Our Schools
Zoo Filez
Educator of the Week
Top Stories
Greensboro motel-turned-shelter provides a warm Christmas for people experiencing homelessness; ‘The best holiday I’ve experienced’
Video
Top Stories
Alamance County middle schoolers create care kits for people experiencing homelessness in their communities
Video
Top Stories
‘The faith was there everyday’; Greensboro couple celebrates first Christmas home with miracle baby
Video
‘This was all a blessing’; Winston-Salem mother of 4 receives new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Video
Greensboro man celebrates life after his 63rd surgery, clinically dying 4 times
Video
Guilford County high school senior delivers toys to children in hospital after battling leukemia
Video
Sports
High School Football Scoreboard
Friday Football Frenzy
Carolina Panthers
ACC Football
ACC Basketball
NCAA Basketball
Dirty Air: FOX8’s NASCAR podcast
China 2022
Super Bowl
Daytona 500
Indy 500
Wyndham Championship
Masters Tournament
Top Stories
Wednesday’s Duke, UNC men’s basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 issues, ACC says
Video
Top Stories
‘Fire Rhule’ chant breaks out as Panthers drop 6th straight at home with 32-6 blowout loss to Bucs
Video
Watch this high school hockey player score 3 goals in 23 seconds
Duo posing as UPS tie up, rob BX grandparents, kids at gunpoint
Video
Who will Wake Forest play in the 2021 Gator Bowl? COVID-19 sidelines Texas A&M
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
57 Shots in 90 Seconds
A Country Store Killing
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
Hauntings in the Piedmont
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Seduced by Satan
The Day Helen Disappeared
What Happened to Baby Doe
Who Killed Grandma Nancy?
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Who Killed Officer Martin?
Community
List of Triad Christmas events
How to register to vote
Community Calendar
Jobs
Your Local Election HQ
Pet of the Week
Triad Gas Prices
Traffic
Lottery Results
Recipes
FOX8 Foodie
Forever Family
Small Business Spotlight
Project Pet
Community Foundation
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
House Call
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Ring in the New Year with a few brunch worthy sips and snacks
Do you have a pup who needs a new friend? Hunter would love a family with dogs to call his pals
Video
Looking to do some exploring? Here’s the best day trips you can take in NC
Video
Video shows woman who refused to put on mask blocking Greensboro bus on Lawndale Drive
Video
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
FOX8 Special Presentations
TV Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
MyFOX8 Mobile App
Email Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
FOX8’s top 10 most-watched videos of 2021
North Carolina News
by:
Justyn Melrose
Posted:
Dec 27, 2021 / 05:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 27, 2021 / 05:21 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Good News Friday Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Good News Friday
Sign Up
1 –
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Five-year-old wins stare down with backyard bobcat in Castle Rock
2 –
Couple with infant removed from AA CLT flight
3 –
Watch: YSU assistant coach disciplined after sideline hit
4 –
Neighbors seek action against Koreatown hoarder home
5 –
Southwick family returns winning $1M lottery ticket to customer who threw it away
6 –
Greensboro man experiencing homelessness chooses dog over housing, much-needed surgery
7 –
Witness video shows group attack student at Southern Guilford High School
8 –
ECU professor resigns after controversial social media post
9 –
Line for gas at Guilford County Costco stretches out to parking lot
10 –
Unemployment extension: Here is how long weekly checks could last
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
MOST POPULAR
CDC halves isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19, trims quarantine period for close contacts
Video
Victim dies after shooting on Valley Ridge Road in High Point, police say
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder on New Walkertown Road released from hospital, taken into custody, Winston-Salem police say
Video
FOX8’s top 10 most-viewed stories of 2021
Video
Greensboro motel-turned-shelter provides a warm Christmas for people experiencing homelessness; ‘The best holiday I’ve experienced’
Video
Wednesday’s Duke, UNC men’s basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 issues, ACC says
Video
NASCAR matriarch Martha Earnhardt dies at 91
Video
Looking to do some exploring? Here’s the best day trips you can take in NC
Video
How long should I quarantine if I’m exposed to COVID-19? It depends
Video
3 shot in Winston-Salem during family gathering, taken to hospital
Video
My FOX8 News App
Follow FOX8 on Twitter
Tweets by myfox8