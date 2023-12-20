HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the FOX8 Day of Giving, and we need your help to make a difference here in the Piedmont Triad.

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, we are collecting donations to benefit the Salvation Armies of the Piedmont Triad. To donate, call (336)-821 FOX8 or visit the Salvation Army’s secure donation page. As always, 100% of the money donated goes directly to the Salvation Army in your community to support their mission to feed those most in need.

To donate during the FOX8 Day of Giving, call:

(336) 821-FOX8

The Day of Giving culminates in a one-hour holiday concert from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can catch the concert live on TV or on any device.

The Day of Giving is part of the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive, our annual effort to help local Salvation Army commands stock food pantry shelves.

Each week in December, we are airing a holiday music concert featuring local musicians. You can also replay any of our 2023 concerts on MyFOX8.com.

“The goal every year is to help best serve the needs of the Salvation Army,” said FOX8 WGHP Vice President and General Manager Jim Himes. “This year, we are also able to bring more holiday music and increase the accessibility to our viewers and digital users. We are pleased to again partner with Old Dominion to help the Salvation Army achieve their mission in the Triad.”

Our last concert of the season airs on Dec. 25. Join us on Christmas Day for two hours of music starting at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive page on MyFOX8.com.