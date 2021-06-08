Four homes within 1-mile of each other struck by lightning in North Carolina

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — On Monday, four different homes were hit by lightning in the Cornelius area. All were within a mile of each other. Homeowners described everything from feeling an electrical charge to smelling the lightning after it hit.

Her first official day of summer is supposed to be about the lake and the sun. Instead, Cinnamon Woods is thinking about Christmas.

“If you can imagine the smell of a burnt fried, decorated Christmas tree. That’s what it smells like,” said Woods.

Christmas decorations. Storage Bins. The garage opener. All are melted.

“It went up the wall and fried all the wiring,” said Woods.

She said a lightning strike caused an electrical fire in her storage room on Monday. If it was destroyed by the electrical surge, it was damaged by the smell of a room full of burning plastic.

“We lost anything that you plug in the house,” said Woods.

It’s not just her home in Cornelius. Bill Hawelka watched lightning hit his neighbors yard and start a fire in their crawl space.

“I saw the flash that hit the house, right there,” said Hawelka. “It looked like a thousand sparklers going off on the grass when it hit the ground.”

While some homes had more damage than others, the lightning strike wasn’t the only thing they had in common.

“Neighbors were over here instantaneously, offering clothes, shelter, chicken casseroles,” said Woods.