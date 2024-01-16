FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Liberty could soon become the new home for E.E. Smith High School in Fayetteville.

Cumberland County Commissioners are now considering two locations to rebuild the high school. Recently, the Cumberland County School Board voted 5 to 3 in favor of submitting Stryker Golf Course at Fort Liberty as an option to county commissioners.

With this option, Cumberland County would lease the land from the federal government.

E.E. Smith High School is where military high school-age children, living on Fort Liberty, attend classes. For years school leaders have said the school on Seabrook Road, near Murchison Road, is outdated and classrooms are too small.

The distance between Stryker Golf Course and the current school is about 6 miles.

Some alumni and Cumberland County School Board members want to keep the school in the Murchison Road neighborhood. They said it would be difficult for some non-military parents to get on the U.S. Army post.

“You can’t just ride on post. You have to go through the gate, and you have to get permission if you’re not a Fort Liberty employee or a person that lives on Fort Liberty,” said Kimberly Corley, an E.E. Smith High alum from 1988.

A Cumberland County Schools leader said in a board meeting that Fort Liberty is their only current option.

“The only one that experts say will accept a high school on it,” said Kevin Coleman, associate superintendent of auxiliary services for Cumberland County Schools.

The decision about the location of the multi-million-dollar school will come down to Cumberland County Commissioners. They’re already considering a second location on Murchison Road next to Interstate 295. According to the school board, much of the land is private property.