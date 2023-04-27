FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier who wished to eliminate many minorities in four North Carolina counties pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle, a United States Attorney said.

Noah Edwin Anthony, 23, had evidence of a preliminary self-titled “operation,” found on his electronic devices, with the goal “to physically remove as many of [black and brown people] from Hoke, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland Counties by whatever means need be,” according to a release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Anthony faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced later this year.

According to court documents and information provided in court, Anthony attempted to enter Fort Bragg on March 3, 2022, as gate officers were conducting random vehicle inspections.

The gate officer asked Anthony to step out of the vehicle and immediately found a loaded handgun in the center console, according to the release.

This handgun was later identified as a “Glock Like” 9mm privately made handgun, commonly called a Ghost Gun, with no serial number.

Anthony was asked if the handgun was registered, and he answered he didn’t have any paperwork for it, the release said.

Military Police then arrived and located two extended magazines, ammunition, as well as, an American flag with a Swastika, instead of blue field and stars, and other Nazi-type patches, Easley said.

A further search of Anthony’s room on Fort Bragg resulted in a 3-D printed, FGC-9 rifle with no serial number, a lower receiver, magazines for various guns, white supremacist literature, T-shirts, patches and several electronic devices, the release said.

The FGC-9 gun was submitted to the ATF Firearms Laboratory who confirmed that it was a short-barrel rifle less than 16 inches in violation of the National Firearms Act (NFA).

Additionally, the gun lacked manufacturer’s marks of identification or serial number and had not been registered as required under the NFA, Easley said. Anthony pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.