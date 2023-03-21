RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a man has been arrested in the January shooting death of a Fort Bragg soldier. He was also suspected an a separate attempted murder case.

Brandon Allen Amos-Dixon, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III.

Amos-Dixon was apprehended Sunday by Virginia State Police after a pursuit lasting several hours and is currently being held in Virginia, pending extradition to North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Jan. 18 at around 10:36 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel responded to Hammock Lane in Raeford for an unknown trouble. Upon arrival, they found Smith lying on the ground unresponsive and began life-saving efforts. EMS arrived on scene and continued life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

With the assistance of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify Amos-Dixon as a suspect.

Amos-Dixon is also suspected in a shooting that happened earlier in the evening on Jan. 18. At 8:51 p.m. that night, the Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to an assault.

Deputies arrived to find 29-year-old Chelsea Ling Chung with her child in the bathroom of a Chinese restaurant. According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, Ling Chung reported Amos-Dixon shot her in her vehicle at a residence in the 1200 block of Hayes Road in Spring Lake.

The sheriff’s office said her child received superficial injuries during the shooting. The investigation found Amos-Dixon fired multiple rounds into Ling Chung’s car as she and her child tried to leave.

The sheriff’s office took a warrant for Amos-Dixon at that time for two counts of attempted murder, 10 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The investigation is still ongoing in Smith’s death. If you have any further information, you are asked to contact Det. Spence at (910) 875-5111.