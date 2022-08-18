RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Forsyth County and the city of Mebane are the areas of the Piedmont Triad that will benefit from the latest distribution of grants from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.

Gov. Roy Cooper in a release Thursday announced 15 grants for local governments that would provide $4,278,230. Cooper said these projects would attract about $201 million in investment and add 526 jobs.

The release said that the RIA approved 13 grants under its Building Reuse Program, which basically invests in efforts to refurbish and replenish existing buildings. Forsyth County and Mebane will benefit from those.

Forsyth is getting $250,000 in a Vacant Building Grant for a 45,000-square-foot building in Winston-Salem that will be occupied by Frank Blum Construction Company.

Blum, a commercial general contractor that provides construction management services for clients in the education, health care, commercial and hospitality industries, plans to create 35 jobs by investing more than $3.1 million.

The city of Mebane will get $350,000 in an Existing Building Grant to help with the expansion of a building occupied by Lotus Bakeries. Lotus, which produces baked goods and snacks, plans to add 100,000 square feet and invest nearly $85.5 million, creating 62 jobs.

“When North Carolina’s rural communities succeed so does our whole state,” Cooper said in the release. “These grants will stimulate more economic growth in rural North Carolina by improving buildings and other infrastructure to facilitate the creation of good jobs.”

Other grants approved

Vacant Building Category

Edenton (Chowan County): $25,000 to support the reuse of a 5,506-square-foot building as a start-up restaurant, The Herringbone on the Waterfront. This project is expected to create five jobs and attract private investment of $1,432,250.

Granville County: $100,000 to support the reuse of a 175,000-square-foot building in Oxford where food manufacturer D’Artagnan plans to locate. The project is expected to create 23 jobs, with an investment of $5,060,986 by the company, and 15 jobs are tied to this grant.

Salisbury (Rowan County): $75,000 to support the reuse of a 5,600-square-foot building that would house Stout Heating & Air. The company is expected to create 11 jobs and invest $1,717,337.

Existing Business Building Category

Chatham County: $67,000 to support the renovation of a 158,995-square-foot building in Moncure that is occupied by ARAUCO. The company plans to create 26 jobs while investing $8,966,745.

Cleveland County: $160,000 to support the expansion of a building in Shelby that is occupied by Maco, which plans to add 7,800 square feet. The project is expected to create 20 jobs, with an investment of $485,093.

Craven County: $500,000 to support the renovation of a 500,000-square-foot building in New Bern that is occupied by White River Marine Group. The company is expected to create 500 jobs, with 200 jobs and an investment of $33.5 million tied to this grant.

Granville County: $250,000 to support the renovation of a 326,000-square-foot building in Oxford that is occupied by CertainTeed. The company plans to create 37 jobs while investing $118.8 million. Thirty-two jobs and an $837,500 investment are tied to this grant.

Greene County: $175,000 to support the expansion of a building in Stantonsburg that is occupied by H&T Trucking. The company plans to add 2,250 square feet, create 31 jobs and invest $162,589.

Lincoln County: $300,000 to support the expansion of a building in Denver that is occupied by Huber Technology. The company plans to add 122,000 square feet, create 46 jobs and invest $39.515 million.

Madison County: $125,000 to support the renovation of a 120,000-square-foot building in Mars Hill that is occupied by Highland Metal Works. The company plans to create 17 jobs and invest $5.101 million.

Robeson County: $120,000 to support the renovation of a 49,000-square-foot building in Lumberton that is occupied by Asbury Graphite of North Carolina. The company plans to create 22 jobs and invest $16.9 million, with 15 jobs and $15,560,212 tied to this grant.

Building Reuse Program

Nash County: $1,681,230 to support a sewer and roadway expansion to improve the Middlesex Corporate Centre industrial park, preparing the location for future job creation and private investment.

Pitt County: $100,000 to assist the county in providing a sewer line extension that will support an expansion at the Greenville facility of North State Steel. The company plans to create 11 jobs and invest $1.05 million.

“Rural infrastructure grants are examples of the strong, innovative collaboration between the state and local governments that have helped North Carolina to be recognized as America’s top state for business,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in the release. “We are proud to partner with rural communities to bring new jobs and investment to all corners of our great state.”

