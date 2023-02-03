MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A former youth pastor and school employee is facing a child sex crime in Macon County.

According to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, detectives investigated an allegation of sexual misconduct on Thursday.

Following the investigation, Evan Jordan Jensen was arrested and charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child.

During the course of the investigation, it was brought to the attention of detectives that Jensen was a former youth pastor in Macon County and an employee of a school in Haywood County.

Jensen’s bond was set at $20,000.

This investigation is still ongoing.