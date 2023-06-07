HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Holly Crest Apartments residents say they heard the response Monday afternoon.

Huntersville Police were looking for someone.

“Heard the helicopters, and I thought that’s very strange,” said resident Jeri Sigley, who was sleeping on the couch.

Authorities responded to Holly Crest Lane just after 4 p.m., and the investigation led to the discovery of 61-year-old Michael Feldman shot multiple times in a staircase of a building.

Paramedics pronounced him deceased at 4:31 p.m.

Michael Feldman taught electrical engineering at UNC Charlotte in the 90s and is the co-founder and CEO of T1V, a software company in northeast Charlotte.

Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu, 30, was arrested by police and charged with first-degree murder.

A witness saw a man running from the scene, and neighbors say they are questioning why this happened and how it happened because the property is very secure.

“You can’t access any of the buildings without a key fob,” added Sigley. “It’s almost like he was being stalked. The stairwell is kind of private; it’s not in the hallway where people can open the door and look out.”

People in the area say they are sad for the family and still question why this happened.

“Some other people were saying I can’t believe it happened, and this has always been such a nice place to live,” said Sigley.

A company spokesperson expressed extreme sorrow and tremendous loss in a statement, which further read, in part:

“Mike took great pride in the T1V culture and values, which will live on through the Company.”

Though a suspect was caught, police are asking the public to come forward with any additional information regarding the incident.