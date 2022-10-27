KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An old one-screen theatre in downtown Kannapolis was restored to its former glory and reopened after being closed for years. This time, it’s a live music and event venue.

The Swanee Theatre was built in 1939 and closed in 1974. It was one of four theatres in downtown Kannapolis that served as entertainment for the Cannon Mills textile plant employees.

Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.

That’s when Kannapolis developer Ken Lingafelt had an idea.

“Turn it into live entertainment. Take it back to 1939. Take it back – the colors, the drapes, everything we could do to reenact 1939,” he said.

Lingafelt owns almost all the brick commercial buildings along West Avenue in downtown Kannapolis. He is also helping to build the new VIDA apartment complex, a more than 300-unit multi-use building that overlooks the Cannonballers stadium. He felt while retail and residential were coming along nicely in downtown Kannapolis, live entertainment was lacking.

“If you want to live in downtown Kannapolis, you need amenities,” said Lingafelt.

Now, the Swanee Theatre is the only live music and event venue in Kannapolis.

While it no longer operates as a movie theatre, the Swanee still pays a noticeable tribute to its original use. Inside the venue are original chairs and movie posters, as well as some of the same colors and design elements. Outside, the marquee is a replica of the original, and Lingafelt bought the same 1940’s Ford model that was once owned by the Swanee’s projectionist. It serves as the trademark of the theatre.

On its roof, the theatre still has the same whistle used to signal shift changes at Cannon Mills. Lingafelt blows it every Friday at 5 p.m.

“I think it’s great. Anything that we can keep original here, I would prefer to do it that way,” said Kannapolis resident Brian Krowell.

With new buildings and businesses popping up rapidly in Kannapolis, longtime residents like Krowell are happy to keep just a little bit of their history alive.

“They, unfortunately, tore down the mill and everything else, so there’s not a whole lot of the original stuff left. So, I’m glad it’s here,” he said.

On Friday, the Swanee Theatre will host its third event, a Halloween Bash.

It will hold a blues concert with Part-Time Blues Band on Saturday.