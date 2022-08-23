WASHINGTON (WFXR) — Less than two weeks after an ex-Rocky Mount cop was sentenced to 87 months behind bars in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, his attorney has filed an appeal of the conviction.

Thomas Robertson, an Army veteran and a former sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department, was convicted in April of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote.

Jurors found Robertson guilty of all six counts in his indictment, including charges that he interfered with police officers at the Capitol and that he entered a restricted area with a dangerous weapon, a large wooden stick.

Federal prosecutors had recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, but on Aug. 11, he was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison — matching the longest sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases — along with three years of supervised release.

Robertson was also ordered to pay a special assessment of $510 and $2,000 in restitution, according to court documents.

Then, on Monday, Aug. 22, a notice of appeal for all of the charges for which Robertson was sentenced on Aug. 11 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Court records say that Robertson is being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail at this time.

This news comes one week after Jacob Fracker — another former Rocky Mount officer who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiring with Robertson to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory on Jan. 6, 2021 — was sentenced to one year of probation, with 59 days of home confinement.