Former Rep. Mark Walker trends on Twitter as Waffle House order ignites debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A since-deleted post on Twitter by former Rep. Mark Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate, has sparked heated debate on Twitter.

“It’s not for the faint of heart of DC elitists, but there is nothing like late night Waffle House on the campaign trail,” he posted at 10:02 p.m Thursday on his verified @RepMarkWalker Twitter account. The post included a photo of his order: two eggs, hashbrowns and toast.

But what seemed to prompt a reaction was not what he ordered so much as it was what he didn’t.

Historian and author Kevin Kruse screenshotted Walker’s post and said, “Good God, dry white toast *and* plain hash browns. In most southern states, this is grounds for arrest.” Kruse’s post received more than 4,900 likes and hundreds of retweets.

Some came to the defense of Walker’s order, including Georgetown Law Professor Josh Chafetz who wrote, “plain hashbrowns are underrated imo.”

Twitter described the debate on its trending page, “Some are pointing out former North Carolina representative and Senate hopeful Mark Walker’s choice in food from Waffle House after he shared a photo of his meal.”

Twitter reports that the topic has seen more than 4,600 tweets.

While Walker had deleted the post by Friday afternoon, he did set the record straight for a reporter.

A reporter replied to Walker, asking, “What even is this order.”

Walker replied, “Travis, it’s the All-Star Special… Just changed sausage out for hamburger steak. Maybe this angle will help. For a Georgia boy, I’m surprised you’ve forgotten.”