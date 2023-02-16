MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former Union County teacher’s assistant was apprehended Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, for sexual misconduct with an underaged student, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jalen Witherspoon, 28, who previously worked at Sun Valley High School, is being processed into the Union County Jail and is charged with the following:

Two counts of statutory sexual offense

Two counts of sexual activity with a student

Three counts of indecent liberties with a child

Jalen Witherspoon (Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the investigation launched in early February after Witherspoon was accused of sexual misconduct with an underaged student and was removed from his position at the high school.

“The Union County Sheriff’s Office began our investigation into this matter the moment we were notified of the allegations being made by the victim,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “The defendant was removed from his position of authority swiftly by the Union County Public School system, and we will continue our investigation until all leads have been addressed.”