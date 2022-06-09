ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina middle school band teacher has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison after his conviction for sex crimes with children.

News outlets report Peter Frank. who taught at Roland-Grise Middle School in New Hanover County, was sentenced on Tuesday.

He was convicted on May 17 of multiple charges, including statutory sex offense with a person 13, 14 or 15 years old.

It took the Bladen County jury less than 30 minutes to return a verdict.

The judge in the case said some of Frank’s sentences would be served concurrently.