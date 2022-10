(WGHP0 — Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper.

Bingham served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994.

He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 in 2000.

He served eight terms.

His cause of death has not been released at this time.

Representatives from Davidson County are calling Bingham’s death unexpected.