Former North Carolina school superintendent to repay district

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina education administrator has reached an agreement with his former school system to pay back more than $30,000 of unauthorized travel expenses he accumulated during his time in office.

The Telegram of Rocky Mount reports the Nash County Board of Education announced last Thursday in a written statement that it reached the settlement with former Superintendent Shelton Jefferies.

The Nash County board learned in the spring of 2019 that procurement cards and district vehicles were misused.

The report from the Office of the State Auditor said Jefferies violated multiple policies related to the cards and his vehicle.

Jeffries resigned that August.