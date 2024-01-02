UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A K-9 who served the public for over a decade has passed away due to cancer, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

On Monday, January 1, UCSO reported that recently retired K-9 Atos had died. K-9 Atos began service almost twelve years ago and was paired with Sgt. Jonathan Presson for the entirety of his career.

Authorities say K-9 Atos was skilled in many areas including tracking, article searches, narcotics detection, building searches, handler protection, and suspect apprehension.

He primarily worked in the Patrol Division and Narcotics Bureau and K-9 Atos’ work enabled many narcotics traffickers to be arrested and convicted, officials say.

According to UCSO, K-9 Atos passed away at the end of the year while “surrounded by family.” This comes about a month after a cancer diagnosis.