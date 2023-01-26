SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday that a former school resource officer and his wife, a former teacher, have been indicted by a Superior Court grand jury.

Michael and Ami Medlin were indicted Monday on three charges each of taking indecent liberties with a student, first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual servitude.

The charges stem from a criminal investigation of the couple that began in May for possibly having an “inappropriate relationship” with a former student.

On May 17, the SBI was requested by the Johnston County District Attorney to investigate Mike Medlin who had been a school resource officer at Corinth Holders High School along with his wife, Ami Medlin, a teacher at the same school.

Mike Medlin was officially terminated from his position on May 17, CBS 17 previously reported.