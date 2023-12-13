GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former Pitt County Attorney Bryan Wardell is talking about being fired after less than four months on the job. Wardell claims he was wrongfully terminated.

Wardell said in an exclusive interview with WNCT that the Board of Commissioners voted to terminate him in November, saying it blindsided him, and believes he was robbed of an explanation and due process.

Wardell says he’s practiced law for over 30 years and has never experienced a termination like this.

“This is the person that you thought was great three months ago, So what happened?” Wardell said. “Wouldn’t you wanna ask me, Mr. Wardell where did it all go wrong?”

So he wrote a letter to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners asking why he was terminated.

“I had notes in my performance plan that showed exactly how I had met and exceeded all the goals I had in my performance plan,” Wardell added.

In that letter, Wardell says a couple of board members made comments about his performance during a closed session meeting on November 20. A meeting he says he and the Clerk to the Board were excluded from. He says they were not told about the details of the meeting.

“I think it was the [County] Manager Janis Gallagher, and one of the Commissioners, Chris Nunnally,” Wardell said. “I subsequently found out that both he [Nunnally] and the county manager made disparaging remarks about my work product, saying that management didn’t get along with me and I never had any feedback like that at all,” Wardell said. “No one from management ever said they had a problem with how I was doing my job.”

Wardell explains further that, “Commissioner Nunnally was the person driving this and when they came [back] into open session, he immediately made a motion to terminate my employment.”

After that meeting, Wardell says he got his termination letter on November 21.

“So because I believe this is a wrongful termination, I am absolutely going to file an action for a wrongful termination,” Wardell said. “I have filed a pre-litigation hold on all documents that the county has because it would not surprise me if there was some alteration of documents.”

Wardell believes the termination was racially motivated and has affected his character and reputation.

“It’s difficult for those that have been in charge to take direction or advice from a person of color,” Wardell said. “There were instances where the County Manager made comments that I thought were a little off color and it made me feel a little uncomfortable.

“Then it’s also affected my ability to get re-employed. there are very few of these jobs that are available.”

Even after his experience, Wardell said there are a lot of good people who work for Pitt County.

WNCT reached out to Nunnally but received no response. Gallagher said she could not go into detail about Wardell’s termination process.

According to Pitt County’s Human Resources Department, information on the termination of a county employee is confidential under GS_153A-98.