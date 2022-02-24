Former NC ROTC instructor arrested for sex crimes, jail records show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former ROTC instructor at Hopewell High School was arrested Monday and charged with indecent liberties with a child, according to Mecklenburg County jail records.

Records show 47-year-old Drayton Gilyard was arrested on February 21 and was taken to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. He was charged with a felony count of indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Gilyard was the ROTC instructor at Hopewell but had not been on campus since January 19. He submitted his resignation on Feb. 18, two days before his arrest.  

Officials have not said if any students were involved.

Queen City News has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information regarding Gilyard’s arrest.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

