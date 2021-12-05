Former NC principal says he was fired over hiring culturally diverse staff, mask mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina charter school principal says in a lawsuit that he was fired after two months for hiring a culturally diverse staff and his COVID-19 mask mandate.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Brian Bauer, who filed the lawsuit against Charter Schools USA, said he was hired to lead Cardinal Charter Academy, a tuition-free, K-8 public charter school in Cary, in mid-July.

Charter Schools USA is the school’s parent company.

According to the lawsuit, Bauer was fired around Sept. 2, shortly after the start of the school year.

An attorney for the school’s parent company said it can’t comment on pending litigation.