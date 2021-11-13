Former NC firefighter plans to use $100,000 lottery win for home improvements

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Kerry Ritchie, of Salisbury, bought a Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“My girlfriend just sat there and giggled,” Ritchie said of the moment the couple discovered the win together.

Ritchie’s girlfriend played an important role in helping him discover his win.

Having left his $3 Power Play ticket in his truck for two days, it was only when she heard that a winning Powerball ticket was sold at their local store, Bostian Heights Grocery on N.C.152 East in China Grove, that he decided to go ahead and check his numbers.

The former firefighter of 30 years matched numbers on four white balls plus the red Powerball in the Oct. 30 drawing to win him $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,751.

Ritchie said he plans on making some improvements to the home that he and his girlfriend recently bought.