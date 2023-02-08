FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Charges have been filed against a former Fort Bragg solider in the 2010 stabbing death of a North Carolina man, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

On May 31, 2010, investigators say that Terrance Plummer Jr. was found dead inside a home on the 300 block of Rhew Street after being stabbed multiple times.

Even though the initial investigation in 2010 went unsolved, investigators preserved several pieces of forensic evidence at the scene to be examined at a later date.

As technology improved throughout the years since Plummer’s death, the forensic evidence investigators preserved was used to identify Joshua Aaron Richardson, 41, as the suspect.

The US Army’s Criminal Investigations Division at Fort Bragg, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division in Texas, and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Unit all assisted in the investigation.

Richardson was an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg at the time of the murder. He was taken into custody in Houston and was booked in the Harris County Jail where he is currently awaiting extradition.