INDIANAPOLIS (WNCN) – Former East Carolina quarterback Gardner Minshew is now onto his third NFL team after signing a fully-guaranteed deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

The 1-year deal, worth up to $5.5 million with $3.5 million guaranteed, will give Minshew the chance to earn the Colts’ starting quarterback job after Indianapolis released veteran Matt Ryan.

Minshew came into ECU fame after taking over for an injured Phillip Nelson in 2016 before earning the starting role in 2017 despite competition with Thomas Sirk.

Minshew, a junior in 2017, took off for the Pirates in the final four campaigns going 136-for-219 (62 percent) for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions with 1,486 yards (two 400+ yard games).

He was then drafted with the No. 178 pick (round six) in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars — where he spent two seasons.

Minshew started 12 of 14 games played during 2019 and finished 6-6. He finished with a 60.6 completion percentage and a 21:6 touchdown to interception ratio.

In 2020, he went 1-7 as a starter in 8 of 9 games played, with a 66.1 completion percentage and 16:5 TD:INT ratio.

Jacksonville then traded the signal-caller to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2022 conditional sixth-round pick. Minshew went on to backup Jalen Hurts in both 2021 and 2022, who was an MVP candidate during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run last season.

In Indianapolis, Minshew is set to battle Super Bowl-winning veteran Nick Foles and 2021 sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger — assuming the Colts don’t draft a QB with their current No. 4 overall pick in April.

Throughout his career, Minshew is 8-16, 586-for-933 for 6,632 yards, has 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and a 93.1 quarterback rating.