ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A critical piece of evidence could help Rowan County investigators solve the county’s oldest unsolved murder, a 52-year-old case of a baby girl’s killing.

Digging through case files is something that never gets old for Lt. Ryan Barkley no matter how old the case.

“To know that a baby was killed even if they were old enough to be my parent now, it still bothers me,” said Barkley, who serves the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

In 1971, a nameless newborn girl was brutally killed and covered in trash, abandoned in a pile on the side of Dunns Mountain Road in Granite Quarry.

Newspaper article documenting the newborn’s death.

“Nobody deserves to be dumped on the road like garbage and forgotten about, especially nobody that was even given the chance to even live,” said Barkley.

Detectives say the mother carried the baby for 8.5 months and had just given birth when the baby was killed.

They’re not saying how, but it was horrific.

“While it’s a gruesome crime, you wonder why somebody felt that desperate. You don’t know their situation,” said Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen.

More than five decades later, they barely have anything to go on.

At the time, investigators say it was policy to cremate unidentified bodies after a year.

“There is no body to exhume, no DNA to get there. That’s simply gone,” said Allen.

Reports say a bottle collector named A.J. Trexler found the baby girl dead in March of 1971.

“The worst part is that she was never even named. That’s something that I want to change,” said Barkley.

Her name could be found through DNA all because back then the medical examiner was perhaps looking ahead to today’s technology.

In the 1971 autopsy, the medical examiner collected hair from the newborn.

“I feel pretty confident that we’re going to know,” said Barkley.

After all these years, they may soon find out the baby girl’s name.

“A lot of these cases will never end in an arrest, but they end in closure,” said Allen.

This could give closure to a family who might have never even known about the baby girl.

“Even if you were a victim of a crime from 52 years ago, we haven’t forgotten you,” said Allen.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is using almost $7,600 in state money from the SBI Cold Case Unit to send the baby’s hair sample to be tested at a private lab in California.

They expect an update in several months, if not sooner. If anyone has any information on this case, contact Lt. Barkley at 704-216-8711.