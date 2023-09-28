GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast knows how to give away money but he apparently knows how to rake it in, too.

A new Forbes report of the top social media creators of 2023 lists the Greenville resident tops by a country mile. He made $82 million between June 2022 and June 2023 to top the list of 50 creators in the report.

No. 2 was a tie between Rhett & Link, PrestonPlayz and Ryan’s World, each with $35 million.

Forbes created the first list in 2022 to track the top social media creators and the money they make. For the record, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, topped the inaugural list with $54 million.

MrBeast, who has 186 million YouTube subscribers plus millions more on other social media platforms, has created an empire with his videos and contests where he gives away thousands of dollars. Just recently, he released a video of a Pitt County woman who had a home makeover just because he showed up at her front door. For free.

Forbes’ breakdown of MrBeast is as follows, “With more than 300 million followers, MrBeast’s fan base is nearly as large as the U.S. population. MrBeast’s power and popularity stem from his high-production videos and stunts that include surviving in Antarctica for 50 hours and building a Wonka chocolate factory. The YouTube titan, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has used his massive clout to earn a fortune in digital ad dollars—and build a real-world empire. Beast-based brands include Feastables snack bars and the MrBeast Burgers restaurant chain, plus Donaldson’s sprawling merch line.”

Forbes also indicated in the bio that he’s slated to join its board of directors when a planned sale of the company is completed.

Overall, the 50 people on this year’s list earned a combined $700 million, up 23% from last year’s initial list.

1. MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson): $82 million

2 (tie). Rhett & Link: $35 million

(tie). PrestonPlayz (Preston Arsement): $35 million

(tie). Ryan Kaji (Ryan’s World): $35 million

5. Jake Paul: $34 million

