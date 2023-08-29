GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you must award a grade for entertainment events across North Carolina in September, please consider an “F.”

Not because the fare will be failing but because F-words dominate the schedule, including the North Carolina Folk Festival to football to the Central Carolina Fair and to, well, futbol, if you prefer.

Fiddler John Jorgenson performs at CityStage during the 2018 NCFF (Photo by Dan Routh, courtesy of the North Carolina Folk Festival)

Virtually all the letters of the alphabet are covered, of course – from Aerosmith to “Wicked” – and a lot of other stuff in between at the state’s major venues.

The NC Folk Festival does not fit into the formula of the big entertainment arenas/complexes/facilities – it is on multiple stages in downtown Greensboro – but it is in size and scope the biggest event of the month across the state, attracting tens of thousands.

The NC Folk Festival is in its sixth year following the 3-year run of the National Folk Festival, and from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, there will be 73 scheduled events, including some repeat performances, across four stages and three participatory venues.

These include vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers and bands. The NC A&T Jazz Ensemble opens everything at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8. And it’s all free.

And before we get to the sports stuff, let’s also mention the 124th annual Central Carolina Fair – yes, nearly a century and a quarter – which will draw thousands to the parking lot of the Greensboro Coliseum for a 10-day run, Sept. 8-17.

The fair promises the attendant midway rides, games, food (you know, funnel cakes and cotton candy) and entertainment. There’s even a separate Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party inside the Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 9-10. That’s also where country singer Koe Wetzel will perform on Sept. 15.

Don’t forget to forget

F also could stand for “forget” – as in forget your cash at most venues. The Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts as of Sept. 1 joins the lineup of venues that no longer will accept cash.

The Durham Center of Performing Arts, Spectrum Center in Charlotte, PNC Arena in Raleigh and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte also are cashless. Most of the concessions at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem will be cashless for Wake Forest football.

Now let’s talk about some football

UNC quarterback Drake Maye (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Panthers vs. Saints (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Wake Forest wins Gasparilla Bowl (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Starting on Saturday, the big guys of football will put toe to pigskin across North Carolina. And we are not even tracking the college stadiums in Greenville, Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Boone, Raleigh or Charlotte.

If we did, we would note that NC State plays three home games in September at Carter-Finley Stadium, including Notre Dame on Sept. 9.

The big event is actually in Charlotte, at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night, when North Carolina plays South Carolina in something they call the Duke’s Mayo Classic at 8. That’s also the big national telecast game that day on ABC-TV. ESPN’s “Game Day” crew will be on hand, too.

Oddly, the Carolina Panthers of the NFL play only once in their home stadium during September. That’s Sept. 18 against the New Orleans Saints.

So most of the football in Charlotte will be played by the Charlotte FC – as in Futbol Club – of the Major Soccer League, who will play there twice, on Sept. 16 against DC United and Sept. 20 against Philadelphia Union.

Wake Forest, which opened its football schedule against Elon on Aug. 31, will play twice at Allegacy Field: Vanderbilt on Sept. 9 and Georgia Tech on Sept. 23.

And you will be pleased to know that there will be numerous other musical options in September other than marching bands at those games.

Double-hitters

Nick Jonas (from left), Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, aka the Jonas Brothers, will perform in Raleigh and Charlotte in September. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The broader options include five touring acts that will make stops in both PNC Arena in Raleigh and Spectrum Center in Charlotte:

LL Cool J’s “The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour,” with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Rakim, Juvenile and De La Soul on Sept. 9 at the Spectrum Center and on Sept. 10 at PNC Arena.

with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Rakim, Juvenile and De La Soul on Sept. 9 at the Spectrum Center and on Sept. 10 at PNC Arena. Lil Baby And Friends , with GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho will be at PNC on Sept. 11 and Spectrum on Sept. 12.

, with GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho will be at PNC on Sept. 11 and Spectrum on Sept. 12. Comedian Bert Kreischer will have his “Tops Off World Tour” uncovered on Sept. 14 at PNC and Sept. 15 at Spectrum.

will have his “Tops Off World Tour” uncovered on Sept. 14 at PNC and Sept. 15 at Spectrum. The Jonas Brothers ’ “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour” will stop in Raleigh on Sept. 28 and Charlotte on Sept. 30.

’ “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour” will stop in Raleigh on Sept. 28 and Charlotte on Sept. 30. The country band Old Dominion will bring Tyler Hubbard and Kylie Morgan along for the “Bad Vibes Tour” on Sept. 29 in Charlotte and Sept. 30 in Raleigh.

Tom Hamilton (from left), Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith, perform last fall at Fenway Park in Boston. They are making a stop with their “Farewell Tour” at PNC Arena in Raleigh (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP, file) Dooby Brothers on the music program “Toppop,” on Jan. 22, 1974. (Photo by: Sepia Times/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Vintage acts

If you like vintage and big-name acts, you have options there, too:

Musical artist Drake will have two shows in Charlotte in September. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Other stuff

Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who heroically landed the United Airlines flight in the Hudson River, will speak in Greensboro in September. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The full list

The cast of “Chicago” performs during the 25th anniversary of the Broadway musical “Chicago” in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

These are the highlights for the last month of the summer at arenas, stadiums, halls and amphitheaters across the state. You can click on the links for each facility to find out about ticket availability and prices. Theme parks and resorts and even some state parks may have big doings, too, but we’ve focused on the biggest venues and biggest flings.

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

1021 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Sept. 1: Peso Pluma at Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 2: NC Late Night Music Fest at Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 3: RBD, “Soy Rebeide” at Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 7: The Doobie Brothers, at White Oak Amphitheater

Sept. 8-17: Central Carolina Fair 2023, Greensboro Coliseum parking lot

Sept. 8: Green Quinn Bingo at Piedmont Hall

Sept. 9-10: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party at Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 15: Koe Wetzel at Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 19: Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame induction event at Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 22-24: Jurassic Quest at Special Events Center

Sept. 22-24: PBR Team Series: Cowboy Days at Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 30: Daniel Barksdale’s Sunday Morning (The Stage Play) at Odeon Theatre

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

300 North Elm St., Greensboro

Sept. 14: Guilford College Bryan Series, Sully Sullenberger

Sept. 16: Daniel Tosh

Sept. 19-24: Chicago the Musical, “25 Years of Razzle Dazzle”

Sept. 28: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Sept 29-30: Golden Girls – The Laughs Continue

Durham Performing Arts Center

123 Vivian St., Durham

Aug. 27-Sept. 17: “Wicked,” Broadway Series tour

Sept. 19: Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs

Sept. 20: Ben Folds, “What Matters Most Tour”

Sept. 21: Nick Cave, “Live in North America” solo

Sept. 22-23: Jo Koy World Tour

Sept. 24: Chris Tucker, “The Legend Tour 2023”

Sept. 28: Chicago, Forest At Duke Legends Concert & Comedy Series

Sept. 29: Patti LaBelle, Forest At Duke Legends Concert & Comedy Series

Sept. 30: Nimesh Patel, “Fast & Loose Tour”

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Complex

2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

Sept. 9: Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, Allegacy Stadium

Sept. 12: Greater Winston-Salem Annual Meeting, Joe Coliseum

Sept. 23: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, Allegacy Stadium

PNC Arena

1499 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh

Sept. 10: LL Cool J, “The F.O.R.C.E. Live”, with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Rakim, Juvenile and De La Soul

Sept. 11: Lil Baby And Friends, with GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho

Sept. 14: Bert Kreischer, “Tops Off World Tour”

Sept. 24: Aerosmith, “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour,” with The Black Crowes

Sept. 26: Tampa Bay Lighting vs. Carolina Hurricanes (exhibition)

Sept. 27: Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (exhibition)

Sept. 28: Jonas Brothers, “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour”

Sept. 30: Old Dominion, “Bad Vibes Tour,” with Tyler Hubbard and Kylie Morgan

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 South McDowell St., Raleigh

Sept. 3: The 5 Seconds of Summer Show

Sept 6: Caamp [sic]

Sept. 23: Parker McCollum

Sept. 27: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Spectrum Center

333 East Trade St., Charlotte

Sept. 4: WWE Monday Night Raw

Sept. 5: $uicideboy$, “Grey Day 2023”

Sept. 9: Sept. 10: LL Cool J, “The F.O.R.C.E. Live”, with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Rakim, Juvenile and De La Soul

Sept. 12: Lil Baby And Friends, with GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho

Sept. 15: Bert Kreischer, “Tops Off World Tour”

Sept. 22-23: Drake, “It’s All A Blur Tour,” with 21 Savage

Sept. 29: Old Dominion, “Bad Vibes Tour,” with Tyler Hubbard and Kylie Morgan

Sept. 30: Jonas Brothers, “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour”

Bank of America Stadium

333 East Trade St., Charlotte

Sept. 2: Duke’s Mayo Classic, North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Sept. 16: DC United at Charlotte FC

Sept. 18: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Sept. 20: Philadelphia Union at Charlotte FC

