RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From the start of flu season in early October to Dec. 16, North Carolina physicians have reported a single pediatric flu death and 21 adult flu deaths.

The latest data shows from Dec. 10-16 an additional four adult deaths were confirmed as flu-related.

Numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show flu patients quickly outpacing COVID-19 and RSV patients in hospitals.

Dr. Nicholas Turner is the Assistant Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases with Duke University School of Medicine.

“It certainly looks like we are at the steeper part of the curve where the numbers are really beginning to jump up,” Turner said.

CBS 17 asked him if he has concerns with capacity at the hospital.

“We are not hitting any critical capacities right now, but I think people are starting to see longer E.R. and urgent care wait times because things are pretty full,” Turner said.

Things are also busy for Dr. Lori Langdon, a general pediatrician with Harnett Health.

“We have been swamped with a lot of cases of RSV as well as flu,” she said.

Langdon is also the Chair of Pediatrics at Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine. She wants parents to know the two biggest signs it’s time to take children to an E.R. are dehydration and respiratory distress. She described what parents can look out for.

“Difficulty breathing, breathing fast heavy or hard, having nasal flaring up and down, grunting with each breath, or breathing so hard that you could see their ribs coming up and down,” Langdon said.

One thing that’s not on the rise this year, North Carolinians with a flu vaccine. NC DHHS State Epidemiologist Zack Moore said about 40% of people in the state have a flu vaccine compared to the typical 50%.

“We really do encourage people to get that, it can really reduce your likelihood of having severe illness or even winding up with complications or hospitalization from flu,” Moore said.

In the latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, North Carolina ranked in the red, or high activity, level for flu cases by state. This is the third consecutive week the state has seen an increase in severity on this map.

Neighboring states of South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia also rank in the top half of activity with very high, high and moderate case levels, respectively.