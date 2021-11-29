Florida teen girl kidnapped, taken to North Carolina has been ‘recovered,’ police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl who authorities said was kidnapped and taken to North Carolina after meeting a stranger while playing an online game has been found safe, North Miami Beach police said Sunday night.

According to authorities, the incident began Saturday morning when 15-year-old Jeimy Henrriquez was playing a video game at her home in North Miami Beach.

Police said Henrriquez was playing a game online called “Fire Max” when she began chatting with someone who later came to her home and picked her up.

The teen took a black backpack and a cellphone with her when she was picked up, police said in a news release.

Henrriquez called her mom crying around 10 p.m. Saturday and said that she was “far away” and was hungry because she had not eaten, officials said.

During the call to her mother, police in Florida traced the signal on her cellphone to North Carolina, according to authorities. Police did not say where in the state her cellphone pinged.

The news release said that police believed she was in danger and had last been seen in the area of 14th Avenue and 182nd Street in North Miami Beach.

On Sunday night, North Miami Beach police put up a post on Facebook simply saying “Juvenile has been recovered!!!” with a picture of their release with text saying “Recovered” over it.

Police did not say if Henrriquez was found in North Carolina.

No information was released about any suspects or if Henrriquez was injured during the ordeal.