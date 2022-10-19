CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shootout between two vehicles happened in front of a school bus carrying students Tuesday, according to CMS officials.

Five suspects have been taken into custody from the shooting, CMPD says.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Watson Drive and West Boulevard. The bus was taking Quail Hollow Middle School students home.

Police found the Dodge Charger where the shots were fired from around 10 p.m. One suspect had a gun, and a K-9 bit another during the apprehension of all five suspects.

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle with no injuries https://t.co/w0oRlrLyia — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 19, 2022

Officials say no injuries were reported, and all the students made it home safely before 7:30 p.m.

Quail Hollow principal McNeil sent the following message to families:

Good evening families, This is Principal McNeil calling to make you aware of an incident that took place near your student’s bus. Your student and the bus driver are physically safe and will be home as soon as possible. We have very little confirmed information; however, the police are currently investigating the matter.

We will have counselors at school check in with students in the morning to care for their emotional well-being. Thank you, as always, for your partnership to care for our students. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any specific questions or needs related to your student.