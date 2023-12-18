ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — At the beginning of the 20th Century, it’s estimated there were about 300 people living in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. When two men arrived, bearing the name Wright, the town’s and world’s history was changed forever.

“At that time, there was a lot of competition across the whole world for flight,” said Wayne Broome, board chair of the North Carolina Aviation Museum.

Orville and Wilbur Wright had been working on constructing a manned, powered airplane, and arrived at Kitty Hawk to continue their experiments.

“They did some research and they wanted to find a place that had pretty much sustained winds so they could take off into the wind and get the bonus of forward airflow into their wings,” Broome explained.

They’d practiced maneuvering in the air using gliders, and later constructed a state-of-the-art engine to assist in their endeavors.

“Back then most of the engine blocks were steel,” Broome said. “They made a block of cast aluminum.”

On December 17, 1903, Orville boarded the Wright Flyer and successfully took to the air.

“The plane only flew about 120 feet and was about ten feet high,” Broome added.

The brothers took turns flying three more times that day. The aircraft, however, was later damaged by winds and never flew again.

The Wright brothers would then make their first public flights in Europe and America in 1908, achieving great celebrity and wealth. Wilbur died on May 30, 1912, while suffering from typhoid fever. Orville assumed leadership of the Wright Company, before selling his interest in the company in 1915.

“One of the driving forces was when the military and the government got in and they saw the use of it,” Broome said.

While first used for observation in war, aircrafts would eventually be outfitted with guns and bombs, with World War I being the first major conflict with the extensive use of aircraft.

By 1955, more Americans were traveling by air than by train.

The Wright brothers’ history lives on at the North Carolina Aviation Museum, located in Asheboro, North Carolina. There, the museum houses a model of the Wright Flyer, but also a real piece of Wright brothers history; the first-ever Piper Cub, which was constructed in the 1930’s, and later flown by Orville Wright.

“We’ve got a piece of true history right here,” Broome said. “It’s quite fascinating to me.”

North Carolina remains at the forefront of aviation’s evolution, including Boom Supersonic’s selection of Greensboro, North Carolina for its Overture Superfactory.

“The next generation of airplanes will be more and more sophisticated, will be more and more efficient,” Broome said.

Self-flying planes are also on the horizon, with several companies and institutions with North Carolina ties working on several variations of autonomous flight.

Part of the Wright Flyer made its way to Mars in 2021, with a small piece of its fabric carried there aboard NASA’s experimental helicopter, named Ingenuity. A fragment of the flyer’s wood and fabric also flew to the moon with Apollo 11 in 1969.