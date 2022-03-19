FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit arrested two suspects on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine on March 18.

Antonisha Chambers, 34, has been charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of narcotics and conspiracy.

The police department says Chambers is employed as a first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School and is in the United States on a visa.

Bradford Gordon, 29, has been charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of narcotics and conspiracy.

Gordon is also in the United States on a visa.

Detectives seized over four pounds of methamphetamine during this investigation.