Firefighters rescue 6 kids from burning North Carolina home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters say six children have been rescued from a burning home in North Carolina.

News outlets report the Charlotte Fire Department says the fire happened at a two-story home north of downtown Charlotte on Friday morning.

The department says one of the children and a firefighter had to be evaluated by county emergency medical personnel.

In all, officials say three adults, nine children and some family pets were displaced.

Investigators believe the fire started accidentally in a dryer.

According to the fire department, the fire caused about $40,000 in damages.