ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Fire Department is answering the call for assistance as fire crews continue to combat the massive wildfires in the western part of the state.

According to a press release from the City of Rocky Mount, the fire department is sending four of its personnel and a brushfire apparatus to join in the efforts to battle the fires in Henderson County. The deployment will begin Thursday and continue through Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Poplar Drive Fire near Edneyville has ravaged more than 431 acres and is only 15% contained, while three structures have been lost and one structure has been damaged, the press release said.

Fire officials said more than 30 residents are currently at risk due to the ongoing wildfires.

The North Carolina Department of Emergency Management and the North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office requested additional fire resources statewide to aid with extinguishing the

fire, evacuations, and damage assessments.