CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after firefighters found human remains in a homemade fire pit, according to the Cary Police Department.

At around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, the Cary Fire Department came to a home on the 600 block of Dorsett Drive after getting a report of an illegal trash burn.

Police say that the 911 call came from a neighbor.

At the scene, firefighters found and extinguished the fire which was found in a homemade fire pit. After the fire was out, the firefighters located human remains in the debris and called for the police to respond.

Officers arrived at the scene and contacted criminal investigators. Police say that they were unable to identify the remains due to their condition.

After a search of the property, investigators found a man suffering from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound inside an RV trailer. Police say that the man has been identified as the homeowner.

The man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and is considered to be in critical condition, according to police. A woman was also located on the property, she was not injured and is speaking with investigators.

Police say that the home is undergoing extensive renovations and that two RVs were brought onto the property as a temporary living space while the home was under construction.

Investigators say it appears the homeowner was burning trash related to the renovation project.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.