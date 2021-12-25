Firefighters continue to battle blaze at Grandfather Mountain after overnight spread

LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are continuing to battle a wildfire in Pisgah National Forest on Grandfather Mountain near Linville.

The wilderness fire is located in the Roseboro area of Grandfather Mountain.

Linville fire units monitored the fire overnight and had equipment on the scene to protect residents and their homes.

US Forest Service units returned to the scene on Saturday morning.

The fire spread overnight but is not immediately threatening any homes.

Fire officials are continuing to monitor the increasing winds and the fire’s condition.

Firefighters are advising residents to expect smoke in the areas of Roseboro, Linville, and in Pisgah National Forest surrounding Grandfather Mountain.