Firefighters battling wildfire in Pisgah National Forest near Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Pisgah National Forest on Grandfather Mountain near Linville, N.C.

According to Linville Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is occurring on the parkway side of the mountain in the Roseboro area. The large woods fire is currently being handled by multiple units.

Firefighters are advising residents to expect smoke in the areas of Roseboro, Linville, and in Pisgah National Forest surrounding Grandfather Mountain.

Conditions for battling the fire are not expected to be great, with breezy weather expected Christmas Day. The area, like much of the Carolinas, is also under a drought and the brush remains dry in the area.

Expect poor air quality in the area as the fire continues to burn. The cause of the fire and how large the fire is remains unknown at this time.