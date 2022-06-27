CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — A Virginia firefighter and mother of two died over the weekend while teaching a swift water rescue course in North Carolina, WTVT reports.

Officials say Alicia Monahan, 41, “suffered a catastrophic accident” during the training in the North Carolina mountains. She leaves behind her two sons and fiancée.

Monahan was an 11-year veteran of the Chesterfield County Fire Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the accident on Saturday.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time,” the fire department said.